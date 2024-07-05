Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 97,065 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,308,336 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 18.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 356.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,635,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,499,000 after buying an additional 115,956 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:HDB traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.66. 1,982,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,087. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

