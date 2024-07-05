Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,994 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 98,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 342.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HRMY remained flat at $30.89 during trading hours on Friday. 68,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,891. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.18. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $39.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.72.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $154.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HRMY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

