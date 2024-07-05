Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,179 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,179 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGT. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $7,187,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 620,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,233,000 after buying an additional 82,813 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth about $5,364,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 65,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALGT traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.79. 96,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,146. The company has a market capitalization of $871.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.66. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $46.90 and a 1-year high of $130.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average of $66.68.

Allegiant Travel Announces Dividend

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Profile

(Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.