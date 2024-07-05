Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 1st quarter valued at $33,518,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.7% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter worth $311,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 199,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RY shares. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.25.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.23. 175,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,612. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $110.21. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.62%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

