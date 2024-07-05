Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $6,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after buying an additional 461,455 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $12,495,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 2,010.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 301,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after purchasing an additional 286,870 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $6,715,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,046,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after purchasing an additional 151,846 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $87,640.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,459,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Performance

CHEF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.95. 41,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $41.30.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.