Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 315 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of National Beverage worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,309,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in National Beverage by 67.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 84,870 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in National Beverage by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,751,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,818,000 after purchasing an additional 49,441 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in National Beverage by 59.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 43,864 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in National Beverage by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 43,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Beverage news, Director Cecil D. Conlee sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $575,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,899,411.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on National Beverage from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of FIZZ traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,777. National Beverage Corp. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.12.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $297.32 million during the quarter. National Beverage had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 14.83%.

National Beverage Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $3.25 per share. This is a positive change from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

