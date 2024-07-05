Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.85 Million in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 85,767 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,643 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of InMode stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,819. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.18. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. InMode had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 38.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

