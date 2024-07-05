Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 198.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 315.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in Texas Pacific Land by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL traded down $4.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $743.55. 21,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,486. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $655.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.54. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $429.56 and a 52-week high of $799.46.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.39. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.74% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $174.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $10.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.88%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

