Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,497 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,437,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 10.8% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 1.8 %

Elanco Animal Health stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 948,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,703,776. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.69. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ELAN. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.57.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director William F. Doyle bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.98 per share, with a total value of $254,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 76,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,083.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

