Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.68 Million Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FTAI Aviation worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,858,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,039,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,147,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 159.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 880,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,836,000 after purchasing an additional 540,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 449.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 369,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,135,000 after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FTAI shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:FTAI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.51. 263,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,070. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.91. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 2.03. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $30.35 and a 12-month high of $111.02.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. FTAI Aviation’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams acquired 59,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $4,838,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

