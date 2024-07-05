Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $6.10 Million Position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 156,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlanta Braves

In related news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $40.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,156. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.15. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.95 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $37.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.