Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $3.19 Million Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Chuy’s worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the third quarter worth about $733,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Chuy’s by 16.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $872,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHUY. StockNews.com cut Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Chuy’s from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

CHUY stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $24.48. 34,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,692. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $24.38 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a market cap of $421.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

