Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 58.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 20.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,242,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,009,000 after buying an additional 12,376 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 18,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,252.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Universal Health Realty Income Trust news, Director Robert F. Mccadden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.38 per share, for a total transaction of $74,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,644 shares in the company, valued at $435,252.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan B. Miller acquired 6,000 shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $207,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 157,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,141.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Increases Dividend

NYSE UHT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $531.66 million, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $32.27 and a twelve month high of $49.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 249.57%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

