Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 453.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Rapid7 worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in Rapid7 by 6.1% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 116,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,745 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Rapid7 by 311.5% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Rapid7 during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 60.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Rapid7 to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Price Performance

Shares of RPD stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.28. 79,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,651. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.77. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.08 and a 52-week high of $61.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.10 million. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

