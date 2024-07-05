Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $5,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3,900.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 181,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,498 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,429,000 after purchasing an additional 87,348 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 67,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 50,120 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 442.1% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 51,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at $3,554,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.72. The company had a trading volume of 16,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,263. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.58. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $271.88 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 21.48%.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

