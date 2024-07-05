Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.03, for a total transaction of $3,450,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,503,178.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

INSP stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.90. 118,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,105. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.82 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $164.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.