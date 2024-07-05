Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,595 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NU were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NU by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in NU by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,421,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,227,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.78. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NU currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.