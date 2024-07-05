Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,809 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.25. The company had a trading volume of 757,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,962. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.94.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

