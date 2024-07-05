Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $5,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,151,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,249,000 after buying an additional 41,818 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 7.5% during the first quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 742,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 51,865 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 413,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 371,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after purchasing an additional 158,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVNS. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Avanos Medical Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Avanos Medical stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $19.14. 13,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.24 and a 52 week high of $26.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.65.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $166.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.90 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avanos Medical Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

