Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 72,856 Shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on FOLD shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,605.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 239,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.57.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.19 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.