Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 67,335 Shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 165.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DRS. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Leonardo DRS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 45,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 516,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Leonardo DRS by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRS. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Leonardo DRS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

DRS traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.68. 68,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.56 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

