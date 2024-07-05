Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,033 Shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,916 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of VSE worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 17.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,067,000 after purchasing an additional 103,586 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth $923,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in VSE by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 495,902 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,040,000 after acquiring an additional 55,714 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of VSEC traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.75. 72,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,582. VSE Co. has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $91.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200 day moving average of $73.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.59.

VSE Dividend Announcement

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $241.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.42 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that VSE Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on VSEC. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, VSE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.80.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

