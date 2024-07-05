Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 75,000 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99).
Power Metal Resources Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.24) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,880.00 and a beta of 0.87.
Power Metal Resources Company Profile
