Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW) Insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw Sells 75,000 Shares

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) insider Edmund (Ed) Charles Frederick Shaw sold 75,000 shares of Power Metal Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22), for a total value of £12,750 ($16,126.99).

Power Metal Resources Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON POW opened at GBX 18.80 ($0.24) on Friday. Power Metal Resources plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 25.68 ($0.32). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of £20.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1,880.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Power Metal Resources Company Profile

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

