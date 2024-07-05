Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $104.27 Million

Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. During the last week, Popcat (SOL) has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Popcat (SOL) token can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000923 BTC on exchanges. Popcat (SOL) has a market cap of $510.43 million and $104.27 million worth of Popcat (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Popcat (SOL) Profile

Popcat (SOL) launched on December 12th, 2023. Popcat (SOL)’s total supply is 979,973,221 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,973,220 tokens. Popcat (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @popcatsolana. The official website for Popcat (SOL) is www.popcatsolana.xyz.

Buying and Selling Popcat (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “Popcat (SOL) (POPCAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Popcat (SOL) has a current supply of 979,973,220.96 with 979,973,184.6 in circulation. The last known price of Popcat (SOL) is 0.38879345 USD and is down -14.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $76,984,612.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.popcatsolana.xyz/.”

