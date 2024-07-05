PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.80

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $110.80 and last traded at $110.75, with a volume of 40440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.25.

PJT Partners Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $329.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.55%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in PJT Partners by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in PJT Partners by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 19,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in PJT Partners by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Featured Stories

