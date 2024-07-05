Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $190.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $182.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. The company has a market capitalization of $289.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The business had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 439,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,586,000 after acquiring an additional 12,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 148,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,110,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

