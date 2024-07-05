Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) is Leeward Investments LLC MA’s 8th Largest Position

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 342,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNFP. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $332,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $777,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 2.5 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,795. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $55.38 and a one year high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.16 and a 200-day moving average of $82.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 153,062 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,144.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

