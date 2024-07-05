Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.60

Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.60 and last traded at C$6.46, with a volume of 2738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Pinetree Capital Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.85 million, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.12.

Pinetree Capital (TSE:PNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Pinetree Capital had a net margin of 95.66% and a return on equity of 36.49%.

About Pinetree Capital

Pinetree Capital Ltd. is a venture capital and private equity firm specializing in early, later stage venture, middle market, mature, later stage, turnaround and growth capital investments in micro and small cap companies. The firm prefers to invest in enterprise software, financial and healthcare industries.

