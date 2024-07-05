Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Down 4.7%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.99 and last traded at $16.00. Approximately 4,477,314 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 10,111,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised Permian Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 4.37.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.82%.

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,747,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,654 shares in the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $353,683,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,158,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,961,000 after buying an additional 6,464,093 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,701,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,546,000 after buying an additional 1,544,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OnyxPoint Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,159,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

