Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives $81.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $64.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.26. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,527,096 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,606,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,244 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,929,544 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $937,613,000 after purchasing an additional 107,449 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,484,836 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $448,426,000 after buying an additional 136,141 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,473,543 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $447,645,000 after buying an additional 397,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,349,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $175,383,000 after buying an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

