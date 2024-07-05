PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 0.4%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.88 and last traded at $59.87. Approximately 3,552,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 14,844,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 14,391 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.