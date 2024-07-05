Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYOW) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 2,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 49,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

Payoneer Global Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.29.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

