Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 20,043 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the previous session’s volume of 75,867 shares.The stock last traded at 20.81 and had previously closed at 20.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Paramount Global Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 20.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported 0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.37. The company had revenue of 7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 7.85 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.35%. Research analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently -133.33%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 29.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Paramount Global by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

