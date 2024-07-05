Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Trading Up 3.5%

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) was up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.69 and last traded at $21.66. Approximately 483,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 4,390,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PAAS shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.87.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,627,000 after acquiring an additional 183,681 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,609,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,479 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 91,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,066,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

