Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 112,040 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,038,000 after buying an additional 26,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 91.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Redburn Atlantic increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $342.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,664,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,750,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.09. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.17 and a 52 week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.16, for a total value of $12,209,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,223,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,984,983.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 302,525 shares of company stock worth $93,982,207. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

