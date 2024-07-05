PaLM AI (PALM) Price Tops $0.31 on Exchanges

PaLM AI (PALM) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. PaLM AI has a total market cap of $24.81 million and approximately $628,663.36 worth of PaLM AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PaLM AI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000552 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PaLM AI has traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PaLM AI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PaLM AI

PaLM AI was first traded on November 7th, 2023. PaLM AI’s total supply is 79,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,000,000 tokens. PaLM AI’s official website is palmai.tech. PaLM AI’s official Twitter account is @palmaierc. The official message board for PaLM AI is palmaierc.medium.com.

Buying and Selling PaLM AI

According to CryptoCompare, “PaLM AI (PALM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PaLM AI has a current supply of 79,000,000. The last known price of PaLM AI is 0.26137358 USD and is down -9.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $404,795.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://palmai.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PaLM AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PaLM AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PaLM AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PaLM AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PaLM AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.