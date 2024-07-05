Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) were up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.23 and last traded at $27.05. Approximately 21,086,193 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 55,839,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 225.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,941,245. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 332.8% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.