Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (BATS:PSMD – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.93% of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMD. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Swan Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Swan Global Investments LLC now owns 1,344,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,736,000 after buying an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF in the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PSMD traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $27.95. The company had a trading volume of 257 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $76.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.52.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (January) ETF (PSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

