Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $62.14 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Orchid has a market cap of $62.14 million and $5.04 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05924827 USD and is down -13.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $4,021,828.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

