Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.11

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.11 and last traded at $26.28, with a volume of 666346 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.15.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Option Care Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 190,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 73,938 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its position in Option Care Health by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,482,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,023,000 after buying an additional 735,344 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Option Care Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 968,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,620,000 after buying an additional 62,449 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Option Care Health by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,896,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,698,000 after buying an additional 397,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

