Optimism One Day Trading Volume Hits $273.13 Million (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded down 12.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. One Optimism token can now be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market cap of $1.55 billion and approximately $273.13 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Optimism

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,121,728,540 tokens. The official message board for Optimism is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

