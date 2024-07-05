OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.68 and last traded at C$0.68. 5,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 49,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

OneSoft Solutions Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.55 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.27.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneSoft Solutions had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 44.33%. The company had revenue of C$2.90 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that OneSoft Solutions Inc. will post 0.0117039 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneSoft Solutions Company Profile

OneSoft Solutions Inc provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It also offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service solution for use in the business process flow of oil and gas pipeline integrity processes, including assessment planning, integrity compliance, dig management, threat monitoring, data management, and dataset analysis.

