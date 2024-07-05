Omni Network Price Tops $11.27 (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded down 18.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 5th. Omni Network has a total market capitalization of $125.34 million and $45.94 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni Network has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for about $11.27 or 0.00019925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. The official message board for Omni Network is news.omni.network. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Omni Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,260,197.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 11.5712033 USD and is down -25.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $41,750,314.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

