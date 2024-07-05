Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading Down 14.9% Over Last Week

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. During the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $557.50 million and $33.75 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000147 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,979.95 or 0.05278119 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00044761 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.0772705 USD and is down -14.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $29,705,161.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.