NXM (NXM) Trading Down 0.1% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 5th. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. NXM has a market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012844 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00008747 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,632.50 or 1.00026032 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00063425 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000071 BTC.

NXM Profile

NXM (NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

