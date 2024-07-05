NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 0.6% Higher

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.
The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.
NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 537.84% and a negative net margin of 247.67%.
NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.
