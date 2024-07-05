NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Trading 0.6% Higher

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.61 and last traded at $1.61. Approximately 418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 278,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

NuZee Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 537.84% and a negative net margin of 247.67%.

Institutional Trading of NuZee

NuZee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NuZee stock. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuZee, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NUZE Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 9.20% of NuZee at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

