Norden Group LLC Takes Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNR. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RNR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $211.47. 731,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 339,264. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $174.22 and a 1-year high of $239.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

