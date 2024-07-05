Norden Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Stevanato Group by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stevanato Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STVN shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €34.17 ($36.74).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

STVN stock traded up €0.55 ($0.59) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €18.53 ($19.92). 272,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,447. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.58. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a one year low of €16.56 ($17.81) and a one year high of €36.30 ($39.03). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported €0.09 ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by (€0.03) (($0.03)). The company had revenue of €256.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €261.28 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.053 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th.

Stevanato Group Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

