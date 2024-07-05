Norden Group LLC Makes New $1.38 Million Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 11,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total value of $1,307,489.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,900,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 833,242 shares of company stock valued at $99,862,497. Company insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of DDOG stock traded up $3.06 on Friday, hitting $134.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,487,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103,636. The firm has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.44, a P/E/G ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $120.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.81 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.97 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DDOG. Barclays decreased their target price on Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.89.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

