Norden Group LLC Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Norden Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of NVE as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVEC. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in NVE by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVE in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NVE in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVE by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NVE by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NVE alerts:

NVE Stock Down 2.0 %

NVEC traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.23. 7,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.16. NVE Co. has a 52-week low of $64.14 and a 52-week high of $97.32.

NVE Dividend Announcement

NVE ( NASDAQ:NVEC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. NVE had a net margin of 57.46% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $7.08 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. NVE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

NVE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.